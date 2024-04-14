Collymore, who scored 110 goals in 237 career games, said De Zerbi still has a lot of ‘hard work ahead of him’ in order to qualify for European football next year. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Stan Collymore has long been known to have allegiances towards Celtic and he appeared to troll Rangers fans on social media following their shock 3-2 Premiership defeat to Ross County in Dingwall.

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Collymore wasted little time in posting one of the Hoops’ popular anthems ‘Live It Up’ on his X/Twitter account. While he didn’t specifically mention Rangers by name, Collymore’s intentions seemed pretty clear as he aimed a cheeky pop at Philippe Clement’s side.

And a number of Celtic supporters were quick to pick up on Collymore’s dig, with one person commenting “On yerself Stan”. A second wrote “Superb big man” while a third stated “Beautiful work, top trolling”.

The manner of Rangers defeat left Sky Sports pundit and ex-Ibrox hero Kris Boyd visibly livid as he slammed their inability to react to the “warning signs” shown by Ross County in the first-half.

He said: “When you’re in a title race, you need to win games. Since Clement has come in, Rangers have got back into a position where they can win it. But once you’re in the position, you’ve got to believe you can win the title. Ross County had never beaten Rangers before and there was the stat about County’s record when they go behind. That can all go in the bin now.

“They were excellent today but Rangers were so far off it. The warning signs were there in the first half and you just knew Rangers weren’t going to be able to lift it again (once Ross County took the lead). Rangers were so disjointed. (On the equaliser) Borna Barisic is standing there for three or four seconds and doesn’t react, then the County players react first. You need to match those runners to start with.”