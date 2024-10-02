Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dortmund were on hand to dish out a hammering to the Hoops.

A Borussia Dortmund star has explained how Celtic made it easy for them to dish out a hammering to the Hoops.

The Bundesliga side thrashed Celtic 7-1 on Tuesday night in a dismal first Champions League away day of the season. Brendan Rodgers’ men were 5-1 down before the opening 45 minutes were even done and they were eventually down by six at full-time.

Having started the domestic campaign with a 100% record and a 5-1 thrashing of Slovan Bratislava in this competition was there to boot, it’s handed Celtic thinking to do ahead of a weekend trip to Ross County. Dortmund star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens admits Celtic had a hand in making it simple for them.

He told TNT Sports: “It was a really enjoyable game. They played really intense to defend us with a high press but after the first two goals went in it was quite easy to go through in a way. It was a good game today.

“They scored right after us. A bit of pressure on us to score again so we did that and we won the game. That is the most important thing.”

The winger was then asked if he was surprised by Celtic tactics deployed in Germany. He added: “Yeah, they wanted to high press us. They done a good job in the first five, ten minutes but after this, we played better football.

“We started popping it around at the back, we found pockets and spaces and we got the goals.”