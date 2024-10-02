Pundit Jamie Carragher | Manchester United via Getty Imag

The Liverpool legend was in situ for a Celtic Champions League clash.

He was told to put his claws away before his Celtic question - but instead Jamie Carragher focused on something unseen away from the pitch.

It was a mortifying night in the Champions League for Brendan Rodgers’ side after they were thrashed 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund. Last season’s runners-up scored five before half-time to leave Celtic with a rude awakening in their first defeat this season.

Liverpool legend Carragher was on CBS duties on matchday two of the Champions League, with Peter Schmeichel in Dortmund for the game. His son, Kasper, was between the sticks for the Hoops and watched as goals went flying past him.

Carragher also has a son in the professional game, James, who is currently at Wigan Athletic. The pundit started by saying “I’ve got a question for you Peter”, to which the ex-Man Utd keeper said “go on, don’t be nasty now by the way.”

The former defender responded: “Of course not. As a serious question, we had a chat a couple of months ago about being fathers of sons who play professionally. It must have been a tough night, I can imagine, being in the situation myself with a son. How is it watching your son in a game like that where it’s going wrong early on?”

Schmeichel then delivered a rally cry to his son. He said: "It really is difficult because you always want the best for your children. It doesn't matter what situation they find themselves in, and of course today was just one of those days that you can never, ever explain.

“There were so many shot at goal. Seven of them went in and it could have been a little bit more. As Callum McGregor said to me earlier, it was just one of those days and they couldn't get close enough to close that down.

"I spoke to Kasper as he came out of the game here and their dressing room is just there. I spoke to him and said this was a bad, bad day at the office and take it as nothing more. Move on, be one of the leaders in the dressing room and help everybody else recover from this. Because up until this point, don't forget, Celtic have played really, really good football and there is so much optimism at the club. Obviously they need to go through what happened and all that, but this was just a really, really bad day in the office."