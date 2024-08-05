A Celtic bar welcomed a boxing hero on the day of the game | Getty Images

He has been spotted in the bar on the day of the game.

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton has been spotted in a Celtic bar after Brendan Rodgers’ side waltzed to a Flag Day victory.

The Hoops put four past Kilmarnock and kept a clean sheet on a fine Sunday afternoon for boss Brendan Rodgers. Celtic hold a global appeal and the Hoops Bar in Tenerife was one place in Spain showing the game for Hoops fans abroad, or those who wanted to take in the action.

One famous face spotted in the bar on Sunday was Hatton. ‘The Hitman’ had a photo with one Celtic supporter shared publicly on social media as goals from Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn and Anthony Ralston rounded off a good afternoon for Celtic. The post has over 31,000 views on X.

Ironically, the last time he was spotted in the bar on social media was on August 20th 2023, the day Kilmarnock beat Brendan Rodgers’ side 1-0 in the Premier Sports Cup round of 16. The Irishman’s side have developed greatly since then, winning a Premiership and Scottish Cup double along the way, and he was delighted with victory over Derek McInnes’ men.

He told Celtic TV: “It was a very good performance. You wish for that. We had seen signs over the course of pre-season, the co-ordination in the team and how it all synchronised, and the idea is that you’re working towards that first game.

“So that first game was an excellent performance. The game-plan was to make the game as quick as we could and use that speed and obviously to penetrate in behind – sometimes you need to speed up the game and play in front – so I’m so pleased, especially at this stage of the season.

“I mentioned before the game that it’s not going to be perfect but we’ve got to get going, and I thought we got going today and a lot of our play was exceptional in the game. So it was a really good day for us – four goals, clean sheet, created other opportunities and it was really pleasing.

“I thought what Kyogo did so well was that he played the space rather than the position. That’s what I’ve been talking to him about. I want him on the last line and if the space is there to go in behind – great – but the space was in front at times, and that drew out the opponent, and you see for Nic’s goal where he came short, the space was there and he spun in round the corner, and that creates the space then for Nic eventually to come inside.

“So the goals throughout the team has always been a mantra for me. There’s no point in a striker getting 40-odd goals and everyone else not, but across the team it’s important to have goalscorers.”