Celtic managed to avoid a second consecutive slip on Wednesday night thanks to a late strike, while Rangers took care of business rather comfortably The Bhoys required a Oh Hyson-gyu strike with just seven minutes remaining to see off St Mirren, while the Gers slammed Dundee 5-0 away from home.

Five points continues to separate the two clubs, but we are already seeing signs of a potential title race again after the appointment of Philippe Clement at Ibrox. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both clubs.

Carter-Vickers absence explained

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed there is no fresh injury concern with Cameron Carter-Vickers amid the defender's absence on Wednesday night. The Celtic boss confirmed that Carter-Vickers will be back available for this weekend's action.

“It was the game plan to keep him out. He’s still working on his knee and some of the issues around that," Rodgers has said. “He’s played a lot of games in a small period so this is a chance for him to recover and be ready for the weekend and beyond that.”

Danilo criticism

Rangers star Danilo has been told he needs to work on his final product despite scoring during Wednesday night's comfortable win over Dundee.

“I think he’s shown he’s got the movement, he’s got the pace and he’s got an eye about where he should be that suggests he should be successful,” pundit Neil McCann told BBC Sportscene.

