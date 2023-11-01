‘Game plan’ - Cameron Carter Vickers St Mirren omission explained by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers
The central defender has been a mainstay in the Hoops backline, but is still nursing an issue with his knee.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed his thinking behind the decision to leave Cameron Carter-Vickers out of Wednesday night’s 2-1 victory over St Mirren.
The American centre-back - a standout for the Hoops since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur - was omitted from the matchday squad for the visit of the Buddies in their latest Scottish Premiership clash, with Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips taking his place to partner Liam Scales.
Despite nursing injury problems in recent times after undergoing surgery, Rodgers clarified it was always a conscious plan to rest Carter-Vickers due to the 25-year-old still having a few issues with his knee.
Speaking to BBC Sportsound post-match, Rodgers stated: “It was the game plan to bring him out. He’s still working on his knee and some of the issues around that. He’s played a lot of games in a small period so this is a chance for him to recover and be ready for the weekend and beyond that.”
The Celtic boss was full of praise for match-winner Oh Hyeon-gyu after the South Korean made a strong contribution off the bench to net his first goal of the season, despite his limited game time so far this campaign.
The Northern Irishman smiled: “It (the goal) was coming. Listen, it’s one of those ones – you know the game lasts 90 plus minutes so you trust your team. They’ve scored late goals already this season. It’s the make-up of this club to keep going and persevere.
“I was really just pleased with the quality of the winning goal - it was a great finish. Nice little combination with Kyogo and Odin can shoot if he’s selfish. But he plays a lovely pass in and the big guy takes his touch and it’s a wonderful finish.
“I’m really pleased for him. For the guys who aren’t playing so much, you always have to recognise and acknowledge their efforts which I did with them. He looks after his body, his diet, everything is superb. He’s so professional, he looks at his training and he knows when asked upon he can come in and make an impact. And what an impact.”