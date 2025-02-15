A roundup of the latest news and transfer information for Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic are preparing big signings ahead of the summer transfer window, while Rangers continue to reflect on their recent Scottish Cup upset against Queen’s Park.

There’s been plenty to digest in the latest Scottish football news this week, so let’s take a look at some of the most recent headlines.

Celtic agree ‘astronomical’ deal with Kieran Tierney

The ongoing conversation between Celtic and Kieran Tierney has become one of the biggest transfer topics of the year. The defender is set to make a grand return to Parkhead after almost six years with Arsenal, and a deal has reportedly been agreed for his move.

Fans had hoped the club would push through a January swoop for the 27-year-old, but they have penned a pre-contract agreement with Tierney, which will see him return to his boyhood club in July.

According to Football Insider, Tierney has agreed to an ‘astronomical deal’ with Celtic, which will see him become the highest earner at the club. While the 27-year-old is not expected to get ‘anywhere near’ his wage packet in London, his return to his old stomping ground is expected to ‘smash all pay records’ at Celtic.

The Hoops rarely put their players on mega wages and Tierney is due to take a ‘substantial pay cut’ in order to make the move happen. However, despite him due to be on on less than his current pay packet in the Premier League, the Scotland international is still expected to be the top earner and be handed a substantial signing-on fee as well.

Brendan Rodgers reportedly sees Tierney as someone who will seriously boost his current squad and will make the hefty pay packet worthwhile. And, despite being set to eclipse the rest of the Celtic players with his salary, it is not expected to cause issues with his soon-to-be teammates.

Ianis Hagi makes Rangers Scottish Cup admission

The fallout from Rangers’ shock loss to Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup continues, and Ianis Hagi has spoken honestly about the team’s morale following their exit from the competition. The Romanian midfielder has admitted the Rangers camp is ‘not a happy place’ following the loss, but has stressed the whole club is stood together in the wake of the major upset.

“From the board to the kit manager, we're all in this together and we're not going to let anyone feel alone,” Hagi said, via BBC Sport. He also admitted the Queen’s Park result was ‘probably one of the worst days’ of his career.

“The disappointment was huge and unfortunately, as a football player, even though you don't want to, you sometimes have to go through these types of scenarios,” the 26-year-old continued.

“It comes into my mind also the game against Iceland with Romania in 2020 when we had to win at home and we drew and we just missed out on the play-offs for the World Cup.

“There are those types of nights where you just go home and you just can't sleep for a couple of days.”