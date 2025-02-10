Philippe Clement’s side were handed a devastating loss at Ibrox to the Championship side to knock them out of the Scottish Cup.

Rangers exited the Scottish Cup yesterday as Championship outfit Queen’s Park handed them a 1-0 defeat at Ibrox which is set to go down in history but for all the wrong reasons as far as Philippe Clement’s men are concerned.

Sebastian Drozd scored the only goal of the game in the 69th minute after the visitors withstood waves of Rangers attack without the hosts able to break the deadlock. They were handed a reprieve in stoppage time after being awarded a penalty but Spiders’ stopper Callum Ferrie denied James Tavernier from the spot to ensure the second tier club progressed to the quarter finals.

The match itself will live long in infamy at Ibrox but more than that as the defeat has actually proven to be a historic one. According to TalkSPORT, it is the first time in Rangers history that they have lost a home Scottish Cup match to a team from a lower division. It is also the first time they have lost to a team from a lower division since 1967.

Speaking to broadcasters Premier Sports after the match, Rangers’ boss Philippe Clement said:"First half, too low tempo. We had the chances to go in front. Second half, we raised our tempo. Today, we had the most chances this season but no goals, even a penalty not scoring.

“You get one shot on target and you receive a goal. So it's a hold-up, but we should have scored more goals and at the end it's about that. We're out of the cup and it's super frustrating.

"Everybody knows how hard everyone is working together. Last week, everybody said the team is taking good steps and growing.

"It's not because you lose a game where you normally have to win 99 out of 100, that things change about the way things are working. If you do that, then you are only living in emotions and then there will never be stability in this club."