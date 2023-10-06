The latest Celtic and Rangers headlines on Thursday ahead of the second international break of the season

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been backed to make a big money signing in 2024 from one of his former clubs. Rodgers returned to Celtic Park this summer after a four-year stint in charge of Leicester City and he has picked up where he left off as Hoops boss as his team sit top of the table with six wins from seven games.

Celtic have mainly started Joe Hart in goal during this period and the former England goalkeeper has bounced back from a difficult spell at both Burnley, Tottenham and West Ham where he struggled to gain first team football. However, at 36-years of age, Hart is approaching the twilight years of his football career and GiveMeSport journalist Dean Jones has backed Rodgers to complete a move for a younger goalkeeper.

Jones said: “Hart’s commitment and his passion and his professionalism can’t really be doubted, but obviously he is in the twilight years of his career and Celtic have to think about what happens next for them in that area, especially given how things have been recently with him.”

Celtic have been heavily linked with Liverpool’s backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. The Irish international has been on the Anfield books since 2015 and he joined the club’s academy during Rodgers’ final year with the Reds. He has grown in prominence in recent years and has served as the understudy to Allison. The 24-year-old has impressed when given first team exposure and has also been capped 10 times for the Republic of Ireland.

Kelleher’s most memorable moment in a Liverpool shirt came in the 2022 Carabao Cup final when he kept a clean sheet against Chelsea in a 0-0 draw, while also scoring the winning penalty in the shootout. Jones speaks highly of Kelleher’s ability and claims he would be the perfect fit. He added: “Kelleher keeps being linked and I think that he’s a great profile for them. I could totally see a signing like that actually fitting the bill.”

Ex-Newcastle and Chelsea man linked with Rangers job

Scott Parker is interested in the Rangers job, according to reports. (Getty Images)

Rangers are currently searching for a replacement for Michael Beale and it is expected that a new manager will arrive next week during the international break. Ex-Chelsea man Frank Lampard and former Gers midfielder Kevin Muscat quickly emerged as the frontrunners for the role. But a new man has now emerged as a candidate, according to the Daily Mail.

