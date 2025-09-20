The Man City defender arrived in the summer but has only been spotted fleetingly.

Brendan Rodgers says his Manchester City loanee can still be a hit at Celtic - despite a slow start to his Hoops career.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey arrived on loan from the Premier League heavyweight in the summer transfer window but is yet to feature in a competitive sense. He has been spotted in the stands and in training but why he’s not been involved overall has largely been left a mystery.

Now boss Rodgers has addressed the defender’s situation ahead of a Premier Sports Cup quarter final with Partick Thistle. He says a time to adapt has been needed but the Manchester City man can come good while north of the border.

Rodgers said: “I think it was a medium to longer term we were looking at young Jahmai here. Obviously we had our centre-halves in place. But he was a young player that we saw as a talent. Of course, in the Champions League games, there's more space on our bench. You're not really having to put two and three center halves on your bench. So he's come in. The team have defended well in the main. But he's here for the 12 months at least to show what he can do and it's not easy.

“You come to a club like Celtic. You still have to earn a position in the team. You come into a new environment. You're moving away from his club. So it just takes time again. It's that adaptation, you know. Liam Scales and Cameron Carter-Vickers have been doing really well. Dane Murray has been great over the course of pre-season. And of course, we've still got Auston Trusty, who's just coming back from injury. And so the competition is there.

“And like I always say, for every player you have to earn your place. But I'm really pleased with his development, how he's been moving in the right direction, adapting to the intensity of how we work and how we play and and moving away from Manchester as well. So yeah, I've been pleased for him, and I'm pretty sure that over the course of the season, when that opportunity comes, he'll show that he's ready.”

Rodgers also addressed forward Daizen Maeda, after he netted the opener at Killie, his first strike since admitting on international duty he wanted to leave Celtic in the summer. Rodgers added: “I think it's probably been a difficult period for him. He doesn't let out a lot of emotion.

“I think you see in Daizen the integrity of what he brings to the team and his own game and what it brings. So that was a brilliant goal. You know, the movement, any former strikers or strikers watching that will have seen his movement. There's other areas of his game that are different to other strikers. But he scores goals, and his movement and the cross in was was very, very good and he gets his goals.

“So I just think that whilst he's here, he's a type of player, especially as we move through the season. He's very honest to the game, and I think he's that type of player that it will be very hard for him not to give 100%