Everton and Nottingham Forest have been touted as two possible options for a Celtic star.

A Celtic star has been suggested as a possible transfer candidate for Ange Postecoglou at Nottingham Forest - but it’s Everton where the best fit it.

Alistair Johnston is currently making progress with a long-term injury he has picked up at Parkhead but when fit, he is the club’s number one right-back. He was brought to Glasgow by Postecoglou in January 2023 from MLS club Montreal, after starring at the World Cup for Canada in the winter of 2022, and has now been questioned on his future aspirations.

One pundit has been left wondering whether Postecoglou could return for the full-back having just been appointed Nottingham Forest manager, or whether former side Everton could have something to say about such a raid. The Celtic right-back was appearing on the Park the Bus Podcast and one of those he was chatting with was Kevin Kilbane, a wide player who featured for Everton, Sunderland and more down south in his playing days.

Alistair Johnston on Celtic future

Johnston said to the former Everton man: "I think it's a really good problem to have in terms of none of those options sound bad to me in the slightest. If you were to say that I was able to finish my career at Celtic, it means that I've done something really, really, really well done. I've done something right for a club of this magnitude to want to keep me in the building for that long.

"At the same time, I'm a player that I've sometimes probably struggled when I get satisfied to a degree, I get comfortable. I think that's sometimes when my game can lag a little bit because I rely so much on my physicality, my mental fortitude of being so locked in that sometimes I like being out of my comfort zone. And that's what really kind of brings out the best in me.

"Yeah, the Premier League is obviously a dream, I think, of pretty much every player. It's the highest level that you can play at. But luckily in my time here at Celtic I've been able to play at some pretty big matches too in the Champions League."

What Premier League clubs could sign Alistair Johnston

While Kilbane wants the defender to stay in Hoops long-term and has floated the idea of Nottingham Forest, he reckons Everton boss David Moyes would suit Johnston, where he to move at any stage. The Irishman added: “I know we’ve had a chat with Alistair Johnston.

“When we asked the question around where he sees his future, it’s definitely a season like this where that could be done, if something comes around in January. You could see it happening. Whether it’s (Nottingham) Forest, I could see him maybe somewhere like Everton or somewhere like that.

“We know the kind of coach that David Moyes is and we know that Alistair would bring that type of stability that Moyes would love in a full-back. So there’s a number of options you can see, but I personally hope he stays at Celtic, and plays for the biggest club in the world.”