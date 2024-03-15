Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

Brendan Rodgers has bounced back a Celtic transfer question over Matt O'Riley's future ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Danish international has been a top performer since his January 2022 arrival from MK Dons. Atletico Madrid were claimed to have been knocked back in their advances for the midfielder, with attentions now turning to whether or not there could be interest in the summer. He has played 38 times this season with an impressive 11 goals and 14 assists from midfield.

Boss Rodgers was asked about the 23-year-old possibly attracting interest in months to come. And his response emphatically put any talk out to pasture. He said ahead of this weekend's Premiership clash with St Johnstone: "Matt has looked better each year and this year, he has been fantastic for us.

"I speak with the players but I don't need to address anything that isn't there. We aren't even at the end of the season yet. Our focus is on this final part of the race. That's our only focus."

Rodgers also confirmed the club were discussing new contracts for promising youngsters Daniel Kelly and Rocco Vata. He added: "One of my key tasks here is to provide a pathway for our young players to come through into the first-team.