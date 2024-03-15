The former Celtic boss has been left apoplectic

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deilla has gone after dressing room leaks at Club Brugge in a blistering rant over information spilling out of the Belgian side.

The Norwegian's success at Standard Liege prompted the side currently third in the Pro League to take him on. They are also competing in the Europa Conference League but speaking with Het Belang van Limburg after a 3-0 win in the competition over Molde, Deila came out swinging.

Deila has been the subject of criticism this season with side nearly 20 points off the summit of the table. And in a pop at the Belgian media, he namedropped his Celtic circumstances when addressing how unhappy he was with information finding its way from the inner sanctum to the public, with explicit language thrown in for good measure.

He said: “This is my message to everyone. It’s a process. I know the media is talking to people within the club. Everything comes out, everything leaks, even information from the dressing room. I’ve never experienced that before.

“However, I have worked in big clubs. Even at Celtic it wasn’t that bad. You have to be able to deal with it. I am honest, always say what I feel and don’t care about hierarchy. It doesn’t matter who you are, even the King of Norway can sit here, and I can say he’s an idiot. That’s how it works in Norway, but maybe it’s different here. For me, respect means showing who you are and having good values.

"You asked Hugo Vetlesen before the match whether the team should play for my job. That is not a good starting point. I told the players before the match that I can take care of myself – I am 48 years old. They had to enjoy themselves, playing for a European quarter-final. There is a sh*tstorm , people are looking for blame for the results, then you quickly lose focus and start pointing fingers at each other. But the players shouldn't think about me, they have already been fantastic for me this season."