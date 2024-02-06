Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brendan Rodgers says all his focus is on Celtic as he addressed Rangers possibly catching them up in the Premiership title race.

The Hoops could fall to second on Tuesday if their rivals secure a victory of three goals or more over Aberdeen. They also have a game in-hand over Celtic, who travel to Hibs on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans were left unhappy after the champions dropped points for the sixth time this season in the weekend's 1-1 draw against Aberdeen. They also face a tricky Scottish Cup fifth round tie away at St Mirren this Sunday.

Rodgers was asked on Sky Sports about Rangers narrowing the gap and potentially going above his men. All he has time for is what goes on in and around the Hoops.

He said: "It doesn't really come into my thinking. For us it's about the next game. It's a good challenge for us.

"There's still so many games left. We have dropped points but we are still in a really good position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Lots of points to play for. The best team will win the league over 38 games."

Rodgers was also asked about how he keeps his players focused amid any frustrations elsewhere. And he pointed to Man City and Ibrox improvement in his answer.

He added: "It's straightforward. It's a case of managing that and focusing on our performance. When you win any league you have to earn the right.

"I think competition makes you better. I spent enough years in the Premier League and could see the improvements Man City could make because of the challenges around them.