Celtic learn transfer 'fees' needed to secure double swoop as midfielder warms to Parkhead move
The Hoops are coming under pressure to splash the cash and could do so this summer when the transfer window opens for business again.
Celtic will need to spend around £9m if they want to tie Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah down to permanent deals.
Hoops fans launched a banner in protest against the board at Saturday's 1-1 draw with Aberdeen. They have been criticised for not spending enough money in the transfer market.
Nicolas Kuhn was signed from Rapid Vienna last month while Idah has arrived on loan from English Championship side Norwich City. Summer moves could be made though for two of their loanees.
Bernardo arrived in the summer on a season-long deal from Benfica. He is due to head back to Portugal in the summer but the Daily Record claim the midfielder is 'warm' to the idea of staying in Glasgow long-term.
A big fee will be needed to get him, it is stated. The 22-year-old will cost in the region of £6m and 'the door is open to push for permanent deals' on Bernardo and Idah.
Bernardo had a slow start in Glasgow but has now started to motor in Hoops. he has played 18 times with 11 starts with three goals and two assists.
Idah made his debut away at Aberdeen at the weekend and arrives at Celtic with seven goals in 34 games this season for Norwich. It is suggested he will cost in the region of £3m-plus if the Hoops do look to sign him permanently.
Kyogo was the only senior striker available to boss Brendan Rodgers in January with Oh at the Asian Cup. The forward line will be reinforced this month with the South Korean star - plus Daizen Maeda - due to return from the major tournament in Qatar.