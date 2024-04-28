Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers lavished the praise on one Celtic hero after a key 2-1 win over Dundee.

The Hoops boss had reliable club legend James Forrest to call upon at Dens Park, as he netted either side of half-time. A clinical volley put them ahead and his pouncing on a defensive mix-up assured the points for Celtic, with Adam Idah’s own goal not enough to pull Tony Docherty’s hosts back into proceedings.

Rangers had reduced the gap at the top of the Premiership to goal difference with their win at St Mirren but Celtic have made sure it’s back at three points heading into the second game post-split. The Hoops face Hearts next while Rangers host Kilmarnock.

Rodgers put all the focus on his team post-match in Tayside. And his post-match team talk centred on the double-scoring hero at Dens Park, who he holds in the highest Parkhead status.

He said: “We pick up a vital three points. He’s a brilliant player. I said to the guys after, he is one of the remaining fathers of the success this club has had over the last decade or so in particular.

“His creativeness, mentality. His first finish is sublime. His second he makes look easy. He might not quite have the legs what he had a number of years but he does have the quality, that doesn’t diminish. I am so happy for him.”

Rodgers also allayed a fitness fear over Callum McGregor. The captain has just returned from an Achilles/calf injury and took a bump in the thick of battle.