Nottingham Forest have shortlisted Brendan Rodgers in case Nuno Espirito Santo leaves the club.

Brendan Rodgers continues to make the headlines amid growing uncertainty over his future as Celtic manager.

Doubts have appeared recently and the Hoops’ disastrous exit from the Champions League has only further fuelled the exit rumours.

As things stand, Rodgers is into the last year of his contract with Celtic and seems to be no closer to agreeing an extension at Parkhead. On top of this, Nottingham Forest are keen on the 52-year-old, as their manager situation also remains uncertain.

‘No talks’ over new Brendan Rodgers contract

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has claimed that the door is not fully closed when it comes to Rodgers leaving Celtic. Amid the links to his potential return to the Premier League, the Northern Irishman remains a hot topic of conversation.

“Brendan Rodgers has been calling out for the club to back him. He wants to take Celtic to the next level after their run last year in the Champions League,” O’Rourke said.

“But if Brendan Rodgers becomes available, I’m sure there’ll be a number of clubs looking at him, not just Nottingham Forest. He’s on a short contract and is into the final year at Celtic brings its own jeopardy as well.

“There’s seemingly been no talks or anything close to being agreed at Celtic. Obviously, that opens the door for a potential move away.”

Rodgers’ hopes of guiding Celtic through another Champions League campaign have crashed and burned after their nightmare against Kairat Almaty. The disappointment is hanging heavy but a Europa League season still awaits both the Hoops and Rangers.

Nottingham Forest interest in Brendan Rodgers

Another Football Insider article reported earlier this week that Rodgers is ‘high on the shortlist’ of names gathered up by Nottingham Forest to consider if Nuno Espirito Santo leaves the club.

Talks of the Portuguese manager potentially being sacked have been swirling around recently, following reports of a behind-the-scenes clash with club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Espirito Santo discussed this during a press conference and admitted that his relationship with Marinakis had changed. He also raised concerns about Forest’s approach to the transfer window as they look to continue on from their seventh-place finish last season.

“I always had a very good relationship with the owner - last season we were very close and spoke on a daily basis. This season it is not so well [between us], but I always believe that dialogue is important because my concern is the squad and the season we have ahead of us. Our relationship has changed and we are not as close.

“We have doubts, who is going to be [here], when are they [new signings] going to come? All these things create doubts.

“Not only me but in the club. What we want is game-by-game to have as many options as possible. Europe will come after, and for sure it will be better, but for now until that happens it is a major concern.

“The owner is aware, the club is aware, everyone is aware. Everybody knows the reality. This is a lost chance that we had as a group to do it.”