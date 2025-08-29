The latest news from both Rangers and Celtic as deadline day approaches

After a disastrous week in Europe for both Glasgow clubs, both Rangers and Celtic now look ahead to Sunday, for the first Old Firm derby of the season. Rangers manager, Russell Martin has had a difficult start domestically and already finds himself six points behind Brendan Rodgers’ men after only three matches.

Following Celtic’s shock Champions League exit to Kairat Almaty, Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that he needs a few more squad additions. The Hoops have just signed Belgian winger, Michel-Ange Balikwisha from Royal Antwerp for a fee of around £4.5m. As current number nine, Adam Idah looks to be headed for Swansea City, Rodgers already looks to have a suitable replacement in mind, in the form of a highly-rated Danish International.

On the other side of the city, Russell Martin’s job appears to be hanging by a thread just two months into his Rangers tenure. A brace from Joaquin Seys, plus goals from Nicolo Tresoldi, Hans Vanaken, Aleksandar Stankovic and Christos Tzolis helped Club Brugge embarrass the Govan side 6-0 (9-1 on aggregate) in their Champions League play-off decider.

With the Old Firm derby looming, as well as transfer deadline day fast approaching, here’s a look at the latest news from both Celtic Park and Ibrox.

Celtic ‘in talks’ with Dolberg as potential Idah replacement

As Adam Idah looks to be headed to Swansea for a fee of around £7m, Brendan Rodgers already looks to have found a suitable replacement, in Anderlecht’s Kasper Dolberg. The Belgian Giants were knocked out Europe last night by AEK Athens, which could help speed up the deal for the Celts.

According to Sky Sports journalist, Anthony Joseph, Dolberg is Celtic’s number one striking transfer target. He said, on X: “Celtic are in talks to sign Anderlecht striker Kasper Dolberg. The Hoops explored the conditions of a deal earlier this month and were quoted a price of around £10m. However, the Belgian club are open to negotiation after being knocked out of Europe last night.”

Dolberg has an impressive goal record with Anderlecht netting 44 times in 94 appearances. The 27-year old has aslo been capped by Denmark on 55 occasions. While playing for his local team Silkeborg FC as a youngster, Dolberg was spotted by Ajax scout, John Steen, who unearthed the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Christian Eriksen. The Dane would go on to play over 100 matches for the Dutch giants.

Tavernier claims Brugge result was ‘below standards’

Rangers captain, James Tavernier has often found himself on the bench this season as Russell Martin seems to prefer new signing, Max Aarons in the right back role. However, when Aarons was sent off after just eight minutes against Brugge on Wednesday, Tavernier was called upon to help shut up shop.

After equalling the record as the worst ever Rangers defeat in a European tie, the Rangers captain wasn’t happy with the efforts of his team. Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, he said: “we need to look at ourselves, it's well below our standards.

"It's obviously not good enough for what we want to do as a team and as a club. It's still early in the season. We have to stick together, it's as simple as that. You look at the goals we conceded, we can't concede goals like that. We have to showcase and prove to the manager and fans we belong on the pitch. We didn't do that tonight. We can understand how mad they would be about that performance."

Tavernier was also asked in the interview if he was behind the current manager, however the Rangers skipper didn’t give a clear answer to the question, perhaps suggesting that Russell Martin may not even have the backing of his most senior players.