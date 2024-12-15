Brendan Rodgers, manager of Celtic, celebrates with the Premier Sports Cup trophy | Getty Images

The Celtic boss has reacted to a dramatic Premier Sports Cup final win vs Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers reckons Celtic winger Daizen Maeda is becoming an “iconic figure” at the club after slotting home the winning penalty in the shootout against Rangers in a gripping Premier Sports Cup final.

The Hoops were far from their best at Hampden Park and were made to work hard for their victory but a composed Maeda spot-kick eventually sealed a 5-4 win in sudden death over their arch rivals. It came after a riveting 3-3 draw following extra-time, with Nedim Bajrami having initially put Rangers ahead.

Greg Taylor’s deflected effort followed by a Maeda strike looked to have put the Premiership leaders on the straight and narrow before late chaos ensued in Mount Florida. Mohamed Diomande levelled the game up before Nicolas Kuhn thought he had slid home an 87th minute winner, only to watch substitute Danilo equalise for Rangers right at the death.

Daizen Maeda of Celtic celebrates with teammates after scoring the sides winning penalty in the shootout | Getty Images

Now basking in the glory of a trophy that eluded him last season, Rodgers has reacted to Celtic momentous triumph by heaping praise on the Japanese winger.

“It’s been pretty phenomenal,” Rodgers admitted. “What a goal he scored today. Yeah, it was fantastic. I think that he’s up against an opponent who’s really, really good going forward. So he has to do that work. But then he has that persistence and mentality to do it on the other side as well.

“So yeah, he’s becoming a real iconic figure where at the club. With and without the ball. So I’m delighted for him.”

Rodgers made the decision to replace centre-back Auston Trusty with Liam Scales at half-time. It was a substitution that left many Celtic supporters fearing the American had sustained an injury, but those murmurs were dispelled by the jubilant Hoops boss.

“Yes, he’s absolutely fine,” Rodgers declared when quizzed on the decision to withdraw Trusty. “It was just purely tactical. I just felt we weren’t coming through the pitch well enough, especially on that left side. So it’s just a tactical change.”