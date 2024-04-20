Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has revealed the thinking behind a Joe Hart penalty call after Celtic won 6-5 on spot-kicks, following a bonkers 3-3 draw with Aberdeen in a Scottish Cup semi-final classic.

The game had everything from minute one to minute 120, and then penalty kicks sparking bizarre scenes. Bojan Miovski put Aberdeen ahead before Nicolas Kuhn and James Forrest put the Hoops ahead. Ester Sokler sent the game to extra-time and Matt O’Riley’s goal looked to have stopped the game from going to penalties.

Then Angus MacDonald headed the game’s sixth goal in as penalties ensued. Ryan Duncan’s penalty was missed and Joe Hart stepped up in shock circumstances to try and score the winner, but hit the post. He eventually saved Killian Phillips’ effort to send the Hoops into a final with Rangers or Hearts.

Speaking after the game, Rodgers said the Hoops might need some therapy after a breathless encounter. He said on the call to let Hart take the fifth penalty: “We have looked at that over the last couple of days, and he was our designated taker. He has tried to take it as wide as he can. His mentality, let it go and makes the crucial save for us.

“Fantastic game, I said to the players ‘never mind football sessions over these next couple of days, we need therapy sessions after that!’ That will hold us in good stead now going forward.”

When asked if Hart would up for taking a penalty in the final next month against Rangers or Hearts, Rodgers joked: “A bit of practice before! He makes a good save, anticipates it and we are into the final which is brilliant.