Sunderland send 'premium' transfer warning to Celtic over Hoops target wanted by Liverpool and EPL giant
Sunderland have warned Celtic and other suitors that the club’s top talent will only be sold at top of the range prices.
It’s been a topsy-turvy season at the Black Cats, with Tony Mowbray let go as manager and replacement Michael Beale was subsequently sacked after a calamitous tenure. Now Mike Dodds is in caretaker charge as the English Championship side hunt a new manager.
It had been claimed that goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was wanted by Arsenal, Celtic and Liverpool, with reports on Friday claiming that interest is ‘genuine.’ The Hoops will be on the hunt for a new goalkeeper this summer as number one Joe Hart prepares to hang up his gloves at the end of the season.
Scott Bain is an established back-up at Celtic but is unlikely to stake a claim long-term to become number one, while Benjamin Siegirst is out the picture. Jobe Bellingham, Jack Clarke, Dan Neil and Daniel Ballard are also attracting interest alongside the Hoops and Liverpool target, but Dodds says Sunderland are in a strong position to bank big bucks.
Dodds said: "It's got to be right for the football club and all those players are under contract. They have lengthy contracts and so the club are in a strong position.
“So it's really clear that if anyone wants to come and take a Sunderland player then they're going to have to pay the premium because whoever it is, you're talking about a young player who has already done well but still has the potential to develop further."
