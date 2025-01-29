Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic are down south to take on Aston Villa in the Champions League.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers has recounted the Aston Villa star that got away from him ahead of their Champions League battle - and the ace he adores.

The Hoops boss guided his team to a crucial win over Young Boys to secure passage out of the league phase and into the knockout round play-off. A plethora of results going their way married with three points has them mathematically in a slim position to grab a top eight spot and progress to the last 16 automatically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Qualification for the next round though is sealed and Aston Villa are also already into the next stage, but sit ninth and a point off the prized eighth place berth, so this will be no dead rubber at Villa Park. Ahead of it, Rodgers has recounted a Celtic transfer tale.

Back in his first stint as Celtic manager, the club moved for John McGinn, who was thriving for Hibs. Aston Villa pipped them to the post in 2018 and the Scotland hero has been a revelation for Unai Emery’s team, now their skipper, Rodgers is delighted to see him do well, even if he wishes the transfer saga ended differently.

He said; “I was very keen in taking John to Celtic. But listen, the move has worked out brilliant for him. Obviously, Steve (Bruce) was in charge at the time, they were in the Championship, but he was coming to a massive club, a great club.

“And they then got themselves out of the Championship. And he’s really thrived in the environment here. I’m so pleased for him, because like I said, the Celtic move was nearly there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he’s come down to England and he’s been absolutely brilliant for Aston Villa. So, I see he’s just back fit, so he may play a part in the game tomorrow. But no, he’s been a real instrumental player from what I see on the pitch. And obviously off the pitch, he’s got some strong character and I’m sure he’s really influenced the club.”

Another Aston Villa man Rodgers couldn’t help but rave about is Youri Tielemans. The midfielder worked with the Celtic boss at Leicester City, where the Irishman described him as his Foxes equivalent to what Callum McGregor is for him in the heart of the Parkhead engine room.

Rodgers said: “Youri was absolutely brilliant for me. Youri was a young player that we spent a lot of money on, bringing him to Leicester. And I’m so pleased to see how he’s done here. I thin you have certain players in your squads. He’d be very much like Callum (McGregor) for me, where he was a coach on the pitch.

“His view of the game was absolutely first-class. And even as a really, really young player he was just a real top player in his mentality and his attitude. And then we were lucky to share a really special moment, winning the FA Cup for Leicester for the first time and he scored a brilliant goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, I’m so pleased to see him here now and seeing his influence. Because obviously, when he first came in, there were other good players and he’s obviously trying to work his way into a new club.

“But when I see him now play, he’s very much a leader on the pitch for Aston Villa. Just how he plays the game, how he organises the players around him. Yeah, a really, really good guy. He’s a top professional.”