The latest news and transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers.

The transfer rumours are starting to flood in thick and fast as we approach the end of the winter window. Celtic finalised two late deals this week when they welcomed Jota back to his old stomping ground, and signed off on the £10 million sale of Kyogo Furuhashi.

There’s still time for both the Hoops and rivals Rangers to get more business done before the window closes until the summer. The two are back in European action this week as Champions League and Europa League excitement beckons, followed by another weekend of Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Ahead of their upcoming games, we’ve rounded up the latest headlines for both Celtic and Rangers for Wednesday.

Celtic star backed to become ‘world class’ beater

Following Arne Engels’ record-breaking move to Parkhead back in September, a lot of eyes have been on the midfielder. The 21-year-old has not missed out on a single match since he joined the Hoops, and he’s contributed seven goals and nine assists in all competitions so far this season.

Former Celtic and Aston Villa star Stiliyan Petrov spoke ahead of his two former sides facing each other this week in the Champions League. The ex-midfielder was asked whether he though Engels has what it takes to become an elite or world class player in the near future.

“He has all the tools — technically, tactically, and physically, especially. He's got all the attributes. He's in the right place playing at Celtic, because if he continues to develop in the same way, that will create an even bigger winning mentality in him,” Petrov told Gambling.com.

“He's working with a really great manager who does develop players, does develop their play, and it’s something that will help him. But also having players like Callum McGregor, who has seen many, many good players going through the club — he will guide him in the right direction and make sure that he produces performances at the right level.”

Rangers ace ‘expected’ to leave before January deadline

Last week, Darren Witcoop reported that EFL Championship side Coventry City were ‘closing in’ on bringing in Rabbi Matondo from Rangers this month. League rivals Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday have also been credited with interest in the winger, who has struggled finding regular game time this season, mostly due to injury.

However, since then, Mike McGrath of The Telegraph has reported that talks between Matondo and Coventry ‘have stalled’ over the conversation of bonuses and add-ons, leaving work to do in order to get the deal over the line before the end of the window. We are now quickly approaching the end of the transfer window but news from the Rangers Review claims that Matondo is still ‘expected to head out the door’ before the deadline.

Rangers ‘remain in talks with multiple suitors’ for the Welshman, who still has a lot of interest from England’s second tier. Rabbi enjoyed a stunning performance earlier this season against Ross County, when he contributed two goals and two assists in his side’s mega 6-0 Scottish Premiership win.