A Celtic defender has been linked with big-spending Bayer Leverkusen in the January transfer window

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he “hopes” Celtic are close to unearthing another hidden gem to follow in Nicolas Kuhn’s footsteps when the January transfer window opens in less than 48 hours.

The Hoops eased to a 4-0 Premiership victory at home to bottom side St Johnstone on Sunday to extend their lead further at the summit to 14 points heading into the New Year following Rangers 2-2 draw against Motherwell.

Rodgers opted to rotate his squad once again with one eye already on the January 2 Old Firm derby at Ibrox, but transfer interest has started to mount in one defensive mainstay with Cameron Carter-Vickers emerging on Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen’s radar.

Asked if CCV was one player he would be eager to retain in January after learning of the reported interest from Leverkusen, Rodgers admitted: “Listen, I haven't seen anything of that to be honest. I suspect there'll be interest in all our players and lots of gossip and speculation going about so but no I think our idea is to improve our squad.

“To be honest I don't need to say anything. I don't need to say anything. I just relax and work with the players and we want to improve the squad. Whatever happens happens so I'm not committing to anything that I know you would love me to and then you'll kill me and end the journey or whatever.

“My focus is just on developing the players we have and improving the squad and at the moment that's come up.”

Celtic struck lucky last January after snapping up winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna, who has gone on to prove a smash hit with supporters this season. Quizzed on whether he was close to doing something similar in this upcoming window, Rodgers said: “We hope so. I think I always like to add goals to my teams in January where I can add that threat and that freshness to the squad.

“We were able to do that last January with Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah which was great for us. We'll look to do the same I just think I will look at it now 12 months on to where we were this time last year. We're in a good place however we want to keep improving so we hope to be able to do that.”