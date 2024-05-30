All the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers as preparations begin for next season and excitement builds for Euro 2024.

The Scottish season is now over, and while most people will be turning their eyes to a hugely exciting Euro 2024 campaign, the chiefs at both Celtic and Rangers will already be beginning their preparations for next season. Celtic completed a league and cup double in the season just gone, and they know they cannot afford to stand still.

Meanwhile, Rangers know they need to add significant quality if they want to bridge the gap between themselves and their biggest rivals. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the two Glasgow giants.

Oh to lead exits

Celtic have reportedly decided to offload one of their players already, with Brendan Rodgers hoping to reshape his squad to better position his side to compete in the Champions League. As part of that, The Sun say Rodgers has decided to allow £2.5million signing Oh Hyeon-gyu to leave the club ahead of next season.

The South Korean rarely featured in the second half of the season and it seems he has not made the cut for next term. Oh did not make the Scottish Cup final squad and has found himself a fringe member of the squad despite only signing a long-term deal last year.

Rodgers hasn’t spoken about the South Korean since December when he scored a brace in a 4-1 win. Back then he said: “I said this was a month where players would get a chance. Tommo came in and did really well, Oh was excellent. He was a really good reference for the team, his hold-up play, in the box he’s there and obviously his second goal shows he can also run in behind. Great strength and then really good composure. I was really pleased with him. He came into the game and did really well.

New deal for youngster

Rangers are said to be in talks with young talent Robbie Fraser over a new contract. According to Rangers Review, a two-year deal has been offered to the young left-back ahead of his current deal expiring this summer.

Fraser was handed his Scottish Premiership debut earlier this month, and Rangers are willing to give him time to prove himself beyond this summer. Speaking after that debut, Fraser said: "The manager said that he believed in me, he liked what he saw of me and he told me go on and just be positive and do what I've been doing. I felt like I did that, but, of course, there are moments that I can look at in my game and hope to improve.