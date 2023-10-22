The Hoops boss has guided the champions to seven wins and one draw in their opening eight league games.

Brendan Rodgers has been named Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month for September after leading Celtic back to the Scottish Premiership summit with an unbeaten start to their title defence.

The Hoops boss guided his team to league victories over Motherwell, Livingston, Dundee and most notably a 1-0 win over Glasgow rivals Rangers at Ibrox to build up an advantage at the top of the table.

It is the first award the Northern Irishman has won since returning to Parkhead in the summer for a second spell after replacing Tottenham Hotspur-bound Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic resumed their domestic campaign against Hearts on Sunday with a seven-point cushion over Rangers, who are now under new management with Philippe Clement taking over from sacked Michael Beale in the Ibrox hotseat.

The Parkhead side have recorded seven wins and a draw from their opening eight matches. On winning the award, Rodgers said: “I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of the players and my backroom team. We have enjoyed a very successful September with some excellent performances leading to very positive results in the League.

“Although it is early in the season, everyone is getting to know my way of working and the players’ togetherness and application has been tremendous. Even in the face of some significant injury challenges, the whole squad has stood up extremely well with so many players making important contributions.

“Our focus now will be to continue this good work as we face some tough tests ahead. I would also like to take this opportunity once again to thank our fans for the great positive support they continue to give to the team.”