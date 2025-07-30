Brendan Rodgers has addressed Celtic's current transfer situation as they approach the start of the season.

The spotlight has been on Celtic in recent weeks as conversations continue over their summer transfer business so far. Brendan Rodgers has spoken ahead of his side’s first match of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season and admitted he remains ‘hopeful’ when it comes to the transfer side of things.

The Hoops have brought in six new players so far this summer but both fans and professionals have spoken out about the lack of money being spent. The majority of new recruits have arrived on free deals and those that have cost money have been on the more cost-effective side.

What has Brendan Rodgers said about Celtic’s transfer situation?

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of their opening clash with St Mirren on Sunday, Rodgers said he hopes to have news on new signings before the week draws to a close.

“Hopefully by the end of the month we’ll be a stronger squad for the end of the transfer window,” the boss said when asked about his current squad.

“We hope this week there might some news on that but I think, of course, coaches and the transfer market don’t move at the same pace. A coach always wants a player in immediately but the transfer market doesn’t always work like that. There’s a lot that goes into it.

“But it’s also the reason for pre-season. You want your team together as quick as you can so you can get some good work in. Get the togetherness, get the spirit, everything formed. But of course we know that traditionally it can be a challenge.

“For us, by the end of the window hopefully that will be the case. But in the meantime we’re working very hard, really excited by what’s here at the moment and looking forward to the weekend.”

Celtic ready to defend Scottish Premiership title

Celtic have a busy run coming up and are still in need of some important signings. Rodgers has spoken openly about his side’s current transfer situation as he hopes to secure another title with the Scottish Premiership.

During his conversation with Sky, he was asked whether he felt frustration over the limited signings Celtic have made with the start of the Scottish Premiership approaching, as well as the looming Champions League play-off.

“I think it’s arithmetic. It’s purely counting. We’ve lost players and we want to replace those players with quality so it’s not an opinion it’s where it’s at. We’ve lost key players and we want to replace those as quick as we can in order to keep developing and I’m very hopeful that we can do that.”

The Hoops have signed the likes of Hayato Inamura, Benjamin Nygren and Shin Yamada so far this window. Kieran Tierney has also rejoined his boyhood club after six years in the Premier League with Arsenal.

