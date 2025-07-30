A roundup of the latest Rangers and Celtic transfers rumours as we hit the midway point of the week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Celtic and Rangers are planning their next moves on the transfer market as both clubs still have buying and selling to do before the window slams shut.

It’s been busy on the Scottish market up until this point, with August expected to bring further action as the weeks to Deadline Day start to count down. We’ve rounded up some of the latest headlines on the rumour mill as Celtic and Rangers prepare for another season in the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The league will make its grand return this weekend, so let’s dive into the latest transfer action ahead of the opening fixtures.

Rangers close to selling ‘undroppable’ star to EFL side

Rangers look to be closing in on a permanent sale of defender Ben Davies this summer. According to Football Insider, following the centre-back’s loan spell with Birmingham City, the club are looking to bring him in full-time.

Davies played a key role in the Blues’ stunning promotion charge last season. Finishing at the top of League One with 111 points, City both secured their place in the Championship this campaign and lifted the trophy.

Davies also earned his praise from the Blues fans, with one supporter describing him as ‘undroppable’ following their 2-0 with over Exeter City back in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report claims that Rangers and Birmingham are ‘close to agreeing’ a permanent move for the 29-year-old, with a £750,000 transfer fee mentioned. The deal is expected to be finalised once Davies has recovered from what has been described as a minor injury.

His current contract at Ibrox is due to expire next summer. He will take a wealth of experience with him should all go to plan. Davies has made more than 151 appearances in the Championship during his career, with Preston North End and Sheffield United. He also made a surprise move to Liverpool in 2021 during an injury crisis but never did make a senior appearance for them.

Celtic face competition for Man City ace

Celtic are looking to add further depth to their backline this summer and have identified Manchester City’s Jahmai Simpson-Pusey as a target.

According to Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, the Hoops are currently ‘in talks’ with the Premier League powerhouses over a potential season-long loan deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simpson-Pusey was drip fed into City’s senior team last season, making a handful of appearances across all competitions. The 19-year-old featured six times under Pep Guardiola throughout the season, including twice in the Premier League.

One appearance came as a starting option as he played a full 90 minutes against Brighton and Hove Albion in November.

Simpson-Pusey is clearly a figure valued by the club for the future, so City are currently only willing to discuss loan deals. A number of clubs are interested in the defender, including outfits in England but Celtic will be hoping to edge out the competition and secure a deal with the Premier League side.