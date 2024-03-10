Brendan Rodgers rates permanent Celtic transfer chances for Adam Idah as he puts ball in Norwich City court
Brendan Rodgers says a summer negotiation with Norwich City will be needed to keep Adam Idah at Celtic.
The striker's doubles away at Hibs and Motherwell have been vital in keeping the Hoops within two points of Rangers in the Premiership title race. Some raised eyebrows over his loan arrival until the end of the season from the Canaries but he has since scored five goals with an assist in seven Celtic matches.
His January loan transfer did not come with an option to buy. Rodgers has put the ball firmly in Norwich's court when asked if Idah is one that could remain in Glasgow beyond the end of the season.
He said: "We'll assess that at the end of the season. It's not all in our hands. It would need to be negotiated."
Hoops transfer business has been lamented this season, with head of first team scouting and recruitment Mark Lawwell leaving his role after the January window. Rodgers says it's been full steam ahead preparing for the summer transfer season.
The Irishman said: "There's a lot of work happening on that front. Is it a chance to put my stamp on it? Yeah, I just think we lost some influential players this season who would make the game look different. Those players weren't just good footballers, they were personality types. It's hard when you lose that personality.
"The guys have been great this season, with everything that's been thrown at them. I had to give guys here the opportunity because they'd just come off the back of a Treble-winning season.
"But I also know from my experience in football, especially at clubs like Celtic, that there is a revolving door every three or four years. It's about seeing what the squad needs and how it can develop and grow. Even if you're a winning team, you have to fire the squad up again. That's something we'll look at doing in the summer."