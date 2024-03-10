The left-back has been contracted to a Premier League club since 2019.

Aston Villa are said to have made Celtic hero Kieran Tierney a transfer target - as a return to Parkhead is rated.

The left-back joined Arsenal from the Hoops in 2019, and is currently out on loan at Real Sociedad. Tierney impressed at the Gunners but injury has blighted his recent seasons in red and he was shipped out on loan to Spain for regular minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injury again has played its part but he has featured 20 times over the season. It has been claimed Real Sociedad won't be pursuing a permanent deal this summer and recent suggestions are there isn't a future for him in North London.

Now reports in England and Spain have suggested that Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is keen to bring him to Aston Villa this summer. The Spanish manager brought Tierney to Arsenal and his side are enjoying a pursuit of Champions League football.

Talk of an emotional Celtic return lingered last summer, and more uncertainty around the left-back has fuelled that question again. Greg Taylor being the only senior left-back at the Hoops right now after Alexandro Bernabei's loan exit has opened a gap in Brendan Rodgers' squad, but former Parkhead defender Mark Wilson can see finances being a factor.

He told Clyde SSB: ”Have Tierney back? Of course! Who wouldn’t? There will be a queue of teams for him if he’s not going to fit back in at Arsenal.

Advertisement

Advertisement