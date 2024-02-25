The Celtic boss was delighted with victory.

Brendan Rodgers says Adam Idah's introduction to the game was purely tactical after Celtic secured a dramatic 3-1 Premiership win over Motherwell.

The Hoops were left reeling at half-time after an out-of-sorts first half strewn with errors. Theo Bair had a goal ruled out for offside before Blair Spittal fired the hosts ahead.

Idah replaced Kyogo off the bench and he netted the leveller with an excellent header. The performance levels went up and they did enough to get over the line, albeit leaving it late. Idah scored in stoppage time and Luis Palma put the finishing touches on victory in Motherwell.

A draw would have had them four points adrift of Rangers, but the goal now moves them within two points. Celtic are at home to Dundee next before a trip to Hearts next weekend. The decision to sub Kyogo was bold and Rodgers has confirmed it was NOT injury related.

He said: "It was tactical. He had a knock on his shoulder but we weren't getting anything. That is the reality. Kyogo's strengths are running in behind.

"Running into space. This was a game I felt you needed that and Adam can do that. You also need a reference in the team and once the big guy came into the game, he sets the game up so well for us.

"He scored two brilliant goals. The first one is an amazing header. Then he gets the second. The guys coming into the game made a really good impact. Yang gave us width and created spaces for passes inside. Palma scores a goal. I thought second half they were brilliant."

Rodgers admitted the first half was a little slow. There were some nervous moments with the ball but a strong second half leaves Rodgers delighted.

He added: "It was not so good first half. Passes were too long and not enough connection in our game. Then to concede from a throw-in was disappointing.

"Very proud of the team We reitterated at alf-time just to play our game. I could sense a bit of anxiety in our passing, not quite clean enough with it.