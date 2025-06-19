Alan Rough has shared his view on what Celtic need to do this summer on the transfer front

Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough has urged Brendan Rodgers to go all out to sign a top quality centre back this summer.

The 53-time Scotland international, who is famed for a spell at Patrick Thistle between 1969 and 1982 while winning the League Cup most notably in 1971 on top of his Celtic stint, claims the heart of the defence is an area Rodgers still has qualms about, adding that it’s a position he can’t quite get ‘his finger on.’

Celtic were rock solid at the back throughout 2024 as they stormed into an unassailable lead at the top of the division, but dropped off during the second half of the campaign by conceding 21 Premiership goals in 2025.

Alan Rough outlines key areas Celtic need to improve

Alan Rough, who played just five league matches for the Hoops in the latter years of his career in 1988, now works as a pundit for PLZ Soccer, where he shared his thoughts on proceedings at Celtic Park. He explained that he’s so far satisfied with the club’s business while casting light on the area he still feels need improvement.

“Kieran Tierney coming back, the fans will absolutely love that. I still think you need a backup there if Greg Taylor moves,” Rough said.

“I still think centre-half is a big, big position that Brendan (Rodgers) can’t really get his finger on. I don’t think he knows who his best two are. I would like to think it would be a really experienced centre-half coming in to strengthen that, because as we have seen throughout the season, big players pick up injuries and you need somebody to step in.”

Celtic typically rotated between Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Liam Scales throughout the season, with Maik Nawrocki rarely featuring, and Gustaf Lagerbielke spending time out on loan at FC Twente.

Celtic close in on forward signing

Scottish champions Celtic are believed to be advancing in their pursuit of talented Swedish international Benjamin Nygren as they edge closer to a real statement of intent. The 23-year-old scored 16 across all competitions for Danish side Nordsjælland and is believed to be valued at around £7m after his best individual season to date.

He’s been highly rated since breaking through at IFK Goteborg as a teenager and has won plaudits from international teammate and Newcastle United icon Alexander Isak in an interview with Daily Record , he said after playing with him for Sweden: "It was very good to play with Benjamin. I really enjoyed it. It's clear he is a fearless player who has a lot of confidence. "Playing with a winger like that who is able to provide good crosses can only be beneficial for someone like me. I think he did incredibly well in the two games and it was a nice boost for him that he was also able to score his goal too."