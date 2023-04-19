The USA international has been playing through the pain barrier and could require surgery before the end of the campaign.

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is reportedly facing an injury sweat ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Rangers later this month.

The USA international is believed to have been playing through the pain barrier with a knee injury in recent weeks after pulling out of the United States national team for their international double-header against Grenada and El Savador last month.

The 25-year-old, who has been a mainstay in Ange Postecoglou’s backline this season, has remained one of the club’s best performers despite his injury scare and has helped the Hoops make huge strides in their Treble push.

However, the Daily Record claim Carter-Vickers is scheduled to undergo surgery AFTER the Hampden showpiece on April 30. The report states that Celtic’s medical team will monitor his progress as they consider if he will will feature in any of the club’s top six post-split fixtures.

Carter-Vickers missed out on Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, with January signing Yuki Kobayashi stepping in to partner Carl Starfelt at centre-back and CCV’s absence could potentially provide the Japanese youngster a sustained run in the starting line-up and proving a more than able deputy.

The Parkhead club are 12 points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race and could clinch the trophy in the first game after the split but with a cup semi-final at Hampden Park against Michael Beale’s side also on the horizon, Carter-Vickers could be a major fitness doubt should they progress to the final.

It is thought the American will go under the knife before the end of the season to ensure he is fully fit and ready for the beginning of next term. Carter-Vickers could be in line to face Motherwell this weekend, but Postecoglou might decide to wrap his star defender in cotton wool for the clash with Rangers.

