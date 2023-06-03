Celtic 3 Inverness 1: Story of the Scottish Cup final in pictures as Hoops clinch record-breaking treble
The Hoops secured a fifth treble in the past seven seasons with victory over the Championship side.
Celtic have created history by becoming the first club in world football to clinch a record-breaking EIGHTH domestic treble after beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 in the Scottish Cup final at sunny Hampden Park.
Emotional Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou, who joins Jock Stein, Martin O’Neill, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon as the club’s fifth treble-winning manager, had already guided his side to the League Cup and Premiership title this season.
And despite speculation surrounding his future, the Australian etched his name into the club’s history books as goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada and Jota cancelled out Daniel Mackay’s goal to complete a clean sweep of major honours in Mount Florida.
If this does prove to be farewell for Postecoglou amid strong links to the vacant Tottenham Hotspur job, what a way to go out. Five domestic trophies out of a possible six locked away in the Celtic Park cabinet - a sensational return.
Here, we take a look at the story of the cup final through the camera lense: