The Hoops secured a fifth treble in the past seven seasons with victory over the Championship side.

Celtic have created history by becoming the first club in world football to clinch a record-breaking EIGHTH domestic treble after beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 in the Scottish Cup final at sunny Hampden Park.

Emotional Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou, who joins Jock Stein, Martin O’Neill, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon as the club’s fifth treble-winning manager, had already guided his side to the League Cup and Premiership title this season.

And despite speculation surrounding his future, the Australian etched his name into the club’s history books as goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada and Jota cancelled out Daniel Mackay’s goal to complete a clean sweep of major honours in Mount Florida.

If this does prove to be farewell for Postecoglou amid strong links to the vacant Tottenham Hotspur job, what a way to go out. Five domestic trophies out of a possible six locked away in the Celtic Park cabinet - a sensational return.

Here, we take a look at the story of the cup final through the camera lense:

1 . Kyogo Furuhashi hugs team-mate Matt O’Riley as Jota prepares to join in the celebrations at the national stadium

2 . Celtic fans show their support during the Scottish Cup Final ahead of kick-off

3 . Inverness fans were in a jovial mood before the match as they reminded Celtic of their greatest ever victory over the Hoops in November 2000

4 . Portuguese winger Jota battles for possession with Billy McKay of Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the first-half