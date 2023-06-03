Should the Australian decide to leave for pastures new, here is the updated list of next Celtic manager odds...

Former Celtic striker turned TV star Dion Dublin believes Ange Postecoglou would be a “great appointment” for Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been widely reported the North London club have scheduled a new round of talks with the Australian at the beginning of next week, which has led some bookmakers to suspend betting on the Hoops boss taking over the Spurs hotseat.

Chairman of the Premier League club, Daniel Levy, is eager to hold personal discussions with the 57-year-old after the Scottish Cup final this evening and Betfair have confirmed they’ve stopped taking bets on the next Tottenham managerial market.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he only has eyes on Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Inverness.

Ex-Parkhead captain and current Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown has emerged as a leading candidate to take the reins in Glasgow’s East End along with David Moyes, who claimed he was ignoring speculation linking him with a return to Celtic where he started his playing career.

When Postecoglou was initially linked with a move to Celtic, a press conference from his time at Yokohama F. Marinos has since resurfaced. Remaining tight-lipped on his future, he spoke in an eerily similar tone when addressing the media this week.

Speaking back in 2021, he said: “Everyone knows me, knows that my focus is always on what’s in front of me. I’ve understood there’s some speculation around the future, but I’ve stopped thinking about the what-ifs in the world a long time ago. My focus the last couple of days has been on making sure we play well today.

“My focus is here. This is the job ‘ve got, and I’ve always done that my whole career. I’m just focused on the job I have and making sure I do it well - or else other people will decide my future.”

Dublin, who signed for Celtic on a short-term deal under Gordon Strachan in 2006, has been impressed by Postecoglou’s work and think his style of play would be a great fit for Tottenham.

Speaking ahead of the English FA Cup final, Dublin stated: “I still want Celtic to win things so I’ve got to be careful about what I say here. I don’t want a manager to leave them because I say so, but I believe he would be a great appointment for Spurs.

“He’s gone into Celtic and changed the philosophy of the way they play. They’re very good to watch, energetic and they’re starting to really control that league because of what he’s done. So I think he would be a great addition for Tottenham.”

Scott Brown – 4/1

John Kennedy – 13/2

Steve Clarke – 8/1

Martin O’Neill – 10/1

Kjetil Knutsen – 11/1

Rafa Benitez – 14/1

Roy Keane – 16/1

Patrick Vieira – 20/1

Jesse Marsch – 22/1

Adi Hutter – 25/1

Paul Lambert – 25/1

Ralph Hassenhuttl – 25/1

Lucien Favre – 28/1

Tommy McIntyre – 28/1

Brendan Rodgers – 33/1

*Odds provided by Sportslens.com

Sportslens Head of News Lee Astley commented: “Celtic legend Scott Brown heads the field of contenders for the biggest job in Scotland should Ange Postecoglou decide to leave for pastures new. Brown had an impressive inaugural managerial season at Fleetwood Town and this will not have gone unnoticed by the Celtic hierarchy.

“The progressive Kjetil Knutsen might catch the eye at 11/1 as he has been extremely impressive at Bodo-Glimt and has been linked with several Premier League jobs. There are a number of ex-Celtic managers in the field. Martin O’Neill (10/1) is rumoured to be interested in a return to management having recently expressed disappointment at one of his former haunts Leicester City not calling him to aid them in their recent relegation battle.