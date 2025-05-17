In pictures: Celtic's 55th Premiership title party commences as fans bask in Parkhead sunshine celebrations

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 17th May 2025, 20:05 BST

Celtic drew 1-1 with St Mirren on Trophy Day with the club’s most decorated player of all-time notching a major landmark

James Forrest netted for a 16th successive season as four-in-a-row champions Celtic rescued a draw against St Mirren before basking in another Premiership title party in the Parkhead sunshine.

On a glorious afternoon in Glasgow, the Buddies gave Brendan Rodgers’ side a guard of honour before kick-off and despite dominating possession the Hoops struggled to break down the resolute visitors.

Jonah Ayunga stunned the jubilant home crowd early in the second half when he drilled home after Celtic defender Liam Scales failed to clear a set-piece into the box.

However, substitute Forrest slotted home deep into stoppage time to spark wild celebrations on the pitch and in the stands.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at some of the best photographs taken on Trophy Day as Celtic celebrated their 55th league title triumph:

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers carries the Scottish Premiership trophy towards a plinth on the Celtic Way as the team arrive on Trophy Day

1. GettyImages-2215536351

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers carries the Scottish Premiership trophy towards a plinth on the Celtic Way as the team arrive on Trophy Day | Getty Images

Rockstar and Celtic superfan Sir Rod Stewart gestures towards fans from the main stand after jetting into Glasgow for Trophy Day.

2. GettyImages-2215546950

Rockstar and Celtic superfan Sir Rod Stewart gestures towards fans from the main stand after jetting into Glasgow for Trophy Day. | Getty Images

Jubilant Celtic fans let off smoke bombs and flares from the North Curve section of the stadium as the teams emerge from the tunnel pre-match

3. GettyImages-2215548559

Jubilant Celtic fans let off smoke bombs and flares from the North Curve section of the stadium as the teams emerge from the tunnel pre-match | Getty Images

Before kick-off, the Celtic players took part in a minute's applause in memory of former Hoops chairman and Scottish FA president Jack McGinn, who passed away aged 92 earlier this week.

4. GettyImages-2215547630

Before kick-off, the Celtic players took part in a minute's applause in memory of former Hoops chairman and Scottish FA president Jack McGinn, who passed away aged 92 earlier this week. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipGlasgowBrendan RodgersCallum McGregorJames Forrest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice