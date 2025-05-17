James Forrest netted for a 16th successive season as four-in-a-row champions Celtic rescued a draw against St Mirren before basking in another Premiership title party in the Parkhead sunshine.

On a glorious afternoon in Glasgow, the Buddies gave Brendan Rodgers’ side a guard of honour before kick-off and despite dominating possession the Hoops struggled to break down the resolute visitors.

Jonah Ayunga stunned the jubilant home crowd early in the second half when he drilled home after Celtic defender Liam Scales failed to clear a set-piece into the box.

However, substitute Forrest slotted home deep into stoppage time to spark wild celebrations on the pitch and in the stands.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at some of the best photographs taken on Trophy Day as Celtic celebrated their 55th league title triumph:

1 . GettyImages-2215536351 Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers carries the Scottish Premiership trophy towards a plinth on the Celtic Way as the team arrive on Trophy Day | Getty Images

2 . GettyImages-2215546950 Rockstar and Celtic superfan Sir Rod Stewart gestures towards fans from the main stand after jetting into Glasgow for Trophy Day. | Getty Images

3 . GettyImages-2215548559 Jubilant Celtic fans let off smoke bombs and flares from the North Curve section of the stadium as the teams emerge from the tunnel pre-match | Getty Images