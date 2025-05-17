Here’s how each Celtic player fared against St Mirren in the 1-1 draw at Parkhead on the final day of the Scottish Premiership season

Celtic’s most decorated player of all-time, James Forrest, scored for a record-breaking 16th consecutive season in stoppage-time to salvage a 1-1 draw against St Mirren on Trophy Day at Parkhead.

The Hoops left it late to ensure the Buddies didn’t put a dampener on their title celebrations thanks to veteran winger Forrest’s 94th minute strike.

Manager Brendan Rodgers recalled all of his big guns who were fit and available for the final Premiership game of the campaign and they denied the Paisley outfit European football right at the death, having struggled to break down their opponents for large parts of the game.

James Forrest of Celtic drills home a 94th minute equaliser against St Mirren | Getty Images

The champions were punished for some slack defending early in the second half when a set-piece wasn’t dealt with by centre-back Liam Scales and allowed Jonah Ayunga to fire a terrific finish past Kasper Schmeichel via the aid of a deflection.

Saints were on course to seal a Conference League place and it took the introduction of Scotland international and club stalwart Forrest to raise Celtic’s energy levels. Daizen Maeda headed over from just six yards out after connecting with a Forrest cross from the byline.

But the 32-year-old saved the say by collecting a pass from Alistair Johnston to cooly slot beyond Zach Hemming and spark wild celebrations in front of a party atmosphere in the sunshine in Glasgow’s East End.

That strike ensured his sensational record of netting in 16 straight seasons for Celtic continued. Cue the celebrations at full-time.

Here’s how WhoScored rated each Celtic player for their efforts against St Mirren on Trophy Day.

GK - Kasper Schmeichel (6.4/10)

Took over the gloves from Sinisalo again. Had little to do first-half. Not able to do anything about Agyuna’s well-taken opener.

RB - Alistair Johnston (7.1/10)

Still getting back up to speed after injury and a 30-minute cameo vs Aberdeen in midweek. Provided several overlaps and dangerous late runs. Assisted Forrest’s landmark goal. A certainty to start the cup final.

RCB - Cameron Carter-Vickers (7.4/10)

Back after missing the last two games with a slight knock, rarely tested defensively and gained valuable minutes in the process.

LCB - Liam Scales (7.3/10)

A composed figure who stood up when called upon. Failed to deal with the set-piece which led to Agyuna’s opener.

LB - Greg Taylor (6.3/10)

Worked hard to try and make something happen in the inverted full-back role. His movement off the ball was decent. Faces an uncertain future this summer.

CM - Callum McGregor (6.5/10)

Rock solid at the base of midfield.

CM - Arne Engels (6.5/10)

Lacked creativity at times and improvement needed at dead ball situations.

CM - Paulo Bernardo (6.0/10)

Drafted into the side in place of the injured Hatate, and staked his claim for a cup final spot. Looked bright in flashes when he ventured forward but wasn’t hugely influential.

RW - Nicolas Kuhn (6.6/10)

Impact was limited as the game wore on. Replaced 10 minutes into the second half.

LW - Daizen Maeda (6.1/10)

A quiet afternoon by his standards. Headed over from close range when presented with a golden opportunity to score.

CF - Adam Idah (6.4/10)

Lacked service on occasions but tried his best to hold the ball up and drag other into play.

Subs: James Forrest (7.8), Yang Hyun-jun (6.6), Luke McCowan (6.5), Johnny Kenny (6.5), Jeffrey Schlupp (6.1)