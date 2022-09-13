The latest Celtic and Rangers news on Tuesday.

Celtic and Rangers are both preparing for their return to the action this week.

The Hoops have a Champions League clash away at Shakhtar Donetsk tomorrow evening.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, on the other hand, are at home to Napoli in the same competition.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

O’Riley on interest

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley has revealed he was aware of interest in him over the summer.

He was linked with a departure despite only joining his current club in January from MK Dons.

The former Fulham man has said, as per a report by Tipsbladet: “I know that Leicester showed a lot of interest in me. And I think Newcastle were there too. But it didn’t matter that any of them made an offer. If there is no offer, then it is not very concrete in my head.”

Championship boss reacts to new signing

Ex-Hoops ace Tom Rogic has found a new home on a free transfer.

The Australia international has joined West Brom in the Championship on a one-year deal, with the club holding the option for a further 12 months.

Their boss, Steve Bruce, is delighted to have snapped him up and has told their official website: “Tom is a quality player who has played nearly 300 games for Celtic, including a significant number of games just last season.

“He has proven to be a quality player, a serial winner, and a top professional. He can play in several positions across midfield and I’m confident he will prove to be a great acquisition for the club. I’m delighted to have him with us.”

Rangers boost

Rangers have received a boost ahead of their tricky test against Napoli.

They go into that game on the back of their 4-0 loss away at Ajax last time out.

However, key defender James Tavernier has ‘trained’ ahead of Wednesday after limping off during the game in Amsterdam last week, as per a report by the Glasgow Evening Times.

Centre-back speaks about exit

Nikola Katic was sold by the Gers to FC Zurich in August.

The Croatia international was given the green light to leave permanently after spending time away on loan at Hadjuk Split last term.

He has spoken about his Ibrox exit in an interview with The Athletic and has had some nice words to say: “I will always have a connection to Rangers. I said to Ross Wilson (sporting director) on my last day that I’ll see him in two years when he buys me back!