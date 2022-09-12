The latest Celtic and Rangers news on Monday...

Celtic and Rangers are both preparing for the new week ahead.

The Gers find themselves three points behind their Glasgow rivals after the opening six Premiership games.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have won all of their opening matches this term and both Glasgow clubs will be eyeing European victories in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Defender injury blow

Hoops’ defender Carl Starfelt is set for another spell on the sidelines with injury.

Postecoglou’s side have been a dealt a fresh blow on the selection front ahead of their crucial upcoming matches.

Carl Starfelt will miss the rest of September's action. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

As reported by the Scottish Sun, the Swedish international requires surgery on a knee problem sustained against Rangers last weekend and is expected to be out of action until ‘next month’.

Starfelt will miss the Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk and Saturday’s Premiership encounter with St Mirren.

He will also be unavailable for Sweden’s Nations League matches against Serbia and Slovenia during the international break at the end of the month.

Celtic goalkeeper leaves

Young Celtic goalkeeper Rory Mahady has left the club and officialy confirming his exit on social media.

The Scotland under-17 international has cut ties with the Scottish champions to embark on a new chapter in his career down south.

As per a report by the Scottish Sun, he is ‘expected’ to sign for Premier League outfit Leeds United.

Mahady previously attracted interest from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic will be due a compensation package from whichever club he signs for due to his age.

Accompanying some of his best highlights in a Hoops shirt, Mahady wrote on Instagram: “Today I have officially left Celtic. Just want to say a mssive thank you to the players and staff for the last nine years. It was a pleasure, wishing everyone the best of luck for the future.”

Rangers issued recruitment warning

A former SPL chief executive has informed Rangers to be “careful” with their recruitment after entering a UEFA watch list over Financial Fair Play.

The Ibrox club are one of a number of teams being closely monitored by the European governing body after only complying with the regulations as a result of COVID-19 emergency measures.

Their activity will now be watched going forward and Roger Mitchell is pleased to see UEFA being more proactive in terms of policing FFP.

He said: “It’s good to see UEFA becoming directly involved in this matter. Financial Fair Play had become a bit of a shambles and the clubs with the best lawyers could just ignore it.

Roger Mitchell was the Scottish Premier League's first chief executive. Picture: Roddy Scott/SNS

“If Rangers believe that these rules have teeth then they’re going to need to be careful when it comes to recruitment, especially since their finances have always been hand-to-mouth in recent years.

“They’ve done incredibly well to get to where they are but they’ll just have to watch it. Previously, it was down to the SFA to check their clubs’ finances but Celtic and Rangers are the biggest assets so the SFA were never going to refuse them European licenses.

“That’s why it wasn’t working - it was flawed governance. It was the same all across Europe and I’m not surprised the SFA washed their hands of it. There was a conflict of interest and UEFA probably realised that.”

Ex-player catches eye

Former Gers attacker Greg Stewart has made the headlines over in India.

The Scotsman joined Mumbai City in July and seems to be enjoying himself in the Indian Super League. Former Premier League striker Adam Le Fondre played for his current team last year.