Celtic are in the market for a centre forward this summer. | Getty Images

Celtic’s pursuit of Adam Idah has dominated the headlines but he is not the only name on Brendan Rodgers’ radar this summer

Scottish champions Celtic are considering a stunning move for Scottish Premiership Footballer of the Year and top Rangers target Lawrence Shankland, according to reports.

The Hoops are in the market for a clinical centre forward that can help aid the team in their quest to win a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic have been heavily linked with Norwich City forward Adam Idah throughout the summer after an impressive loan spell at Parkhead last season, but after an initial failed bid of around £4m, negotiations seemed to have stalled with the Canaries, who are reportedly keen to keep the striker on board despite his interest in relocating to Glasgow once again.

Idah fired in nine goals in 19 appearances for the Bhoys in the second half of last season and established himself as a firm fan favourite after scoring a dramatic late winner in the Scottish Cup final against rivals Rangers.

The Republic of Ireland international is reportedly very unsettled in East Anglia amid the speculation and was recently disciplined by the club after failing to turn up for a flight for their pre-season camp in Austria on Sunday.

The Ireland international arrived alone later that same day, but was dropped for their game against Hoffenheim for not travelling with the team.

As negotiations continue to drag on between Norwich and Celtic, it is suspected by HITC that Brendan Rodgers is continuing alternative targets.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland currently appears to be the obvious choice after firing in 31 goals across all competitions last term. He is proven in the Scottish Premiership and is considered a top target for title rivals Rangers as he heads into the final year of his contract at Tynecastle.

A deal for the former Ayr and Dundee United talisman should, in theory, prove more affordable than Idah and HITC also understands that the Scottish international is looking for a new challenge as he looks to gain experience competing against the best defenders in the world in the Champions League.

Shankland, who captains Hearts, is reportedly valued in the region of £3 million, per the Daily Record. He has also scored six times in just ten games against Celtic. With three of those coming directly against Rodgers during last season’s close-fought title battle.

Rangers icon Kenny Miller believes Shankland would need little convincing to join either of the Old Firm clubs and believes it would be the perfect move for the 28-year-old at this stage of his career.

“If Lawrence Shankland at this stage of his career saw either of the Old Firm come calling, he would want to make it happen. He would want to work for a manager like Brendan Rodgers. That would be a massive plus for him.