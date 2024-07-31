Celtic in blockbuster transfer hijack as Rodgers 'preparing' to derail Rangers move for Man Utd record breaker
Brendan Rodgers has reportedly made a sensational move to hijack a Rangers move for Hannibal Mejbri.
Reports over the last week have suggested that Philippe Clement’s side have identified the Tunisian international as a transfer target. They are looking for midfield enforcements after John Lundstram and Ryan Jack both left the club this summer.
Tranfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed this week that the midfielder is set to leave Man Utd in the day ahead with Rangers interest clear. Now Tunisian radio station Mosaïque FM has discussed the possibility of Celtic possibly signing the 21-year-old this summer.
It’s claimed the Premiership champions are courting Mejbri and that they are ‘preparing to make an offer’ to secure the midfielder’s services permanently. Romano said this week: "I think there will be some more exits, for example Hannibal Mejbri will be out in the next few days. They want to sell him on a permanent transfer and there is genuine interest from Rangers."
There is the potential for a summer of movement in the midfield area at Celtic. Shea Charles of Southampton is another linked with coming into the engine room, as exit rumours swirl around Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate from the Premier League.
Mejbri spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla from Man Utd but the La Liga side did not activate their option to buy. He has less than a year left on his deal at Old Trafford and could be making a move away from Old Trafford in the near future. Just last year, Mejbri ran 12.9 kilometres against Burnley, a record for a Red Devils star since they started gathering the data in 2019
