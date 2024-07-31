Hannibal Mejbri of Manchester United in action during a pre-season friendly against Rangers | Manchester United via Getty Images

Rangers have transfer interest but now Celtic could swoop in.

Brendan Rodgers has reportedly made a sensational move to hijack a Rangers move for Hannibal Mejbri.

Reports over the last week have suggested that Philippe Clement’s side have identified the Tunisian international as a transfer target. They are looking for midfield enforcements after John Lundstram and Ryan Jack both left the club this summer.

Tranfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed this week that the midfielder is set to leave Man Utd in the day ahead with Rangers interest clear. Now Tunisian radio station Mosaïque FM has discussed the possibility of Celtic possibly signing the 21-year-old this summer.

It’s claimed the Premiership champions are courting Mejbri and that they are ‘preparing to make an offer’ to secure the midfielder’s services permanently. Romano said this week: "I think there will be some more exits, for example Hannibal Mejbri will be out in the next few days. They want to sell him on a permanent transfer and there is genuine interest from Rangers."

There is the potential for a summer of movement in the midfield area at Celtic. Shea Charles of Southampton is another linked with coming into the engine room, as exit rumours swirl around Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate from the Premier League.