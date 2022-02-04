Boyd has been accused of calling for Rangers players to hurt McGregor deliberately during Wednesday’s Old Firm clash

Celtic have confirmed they are ‘addressing’ comments made by former Rangers striker Kris Boyd about Callum McGregor’s facial injury.

The Celtic captain returned to the Hoops starting line-up less than two weeks after fracturing his cheekbone as he wore a protective face mask while playing in Wednesday night’s Old Firm clash.

Outspoken Sky Sports pundit Boyd, who had two spells at the Ibrox club between 2006-2010 and 2014-201, used his newspaper column to state that no Rangers player had “tested” the skipper’s protective face mask.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor wore a protective face mask during the 3-0 win over Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The ex-Scotland international wrote in the Scottish Sun on Friday: “Callum McGregor played with a fractured cheekbone.

“The fact he managed to get through the 90 minutes without anyone testing that face mask is another story, but his commitment to the team was tremendous.”

Hoops supporters reacted angrily to the comments made by Boyd and Celtic have since responded on social media to update fans they are looking into the remarks.

A statement released on the club’s Twitter page said: “With regards to comments made by former professional footballer Kris Boyd concerning Callum McGregor’s injury, we can confirm that the matter is currently being addressed by the club.”

Boyd have moved to clarify his controversial comments this evening by claiming he had no intention for Celtic fans to take his words that he wanted his old club to hurt McGregor but rather he was frustrated that the Gers didn’t get near him.

He stated: “My Old Firm column in today’s Scottish Sun appears to have irked some Celtic supporters.

“Therefore I think it’s right that I add some context and clarification to a reference I made about Callum McGregor.

“Some have taken that line to mean I wanted one of the Rangers players to intentionally hurt the midfielder. However, that is absolutely and unequivocally NOT the case.

“It was simply meant as a criticism of the Rangers players for their failure to get close to McGregor.”