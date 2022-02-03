Reo Hatate’s double and Liel Abada’s close-range finish secured the Hoops first derby win since December 2019

Celtic players celebrate at full-time with supporters following the 3-0 derby dumping of their rivals in which they bested Rangers in every department. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic produced a stunning first-half goal blitz to leave Rangers shell-shocked as Ange Postecoglou’s side cruised to a dominant Old Firm victory at Parkhead.

In a relentless attacking display, Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate scored twice before Liel Abada notched a quickfire third on the stroke of half-time.

That led the reigning champions into a triple substitution and they improved after the break but struggled to test pedestrian Joe Hart in the home goal.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou reacts to the 3-0 win over Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The result moved Celtic, who are now unbeaten in their last 18 league fixtures, top of the Premiership table for the first time since August after spending the majority of the campaign chasing their rivals.

Importantly for Postecoglou, his side ended a seven-game winless run in Old Firm derbies.

GlasgowWorld rates how Ange Postecoglou’s side performed:

JOE HART - 8

Quiet evening for the former England No.1. Dealt with any threat Rangers posed comfortably and only troubled once by Ryan Jack’s effort from distance which rattled the crossbar.

JOSIP JURANOVIC - 9

Outstanding. Quick to break forward at every opportunity and also had the pace to track back and limit a frustrated Ryan Kent to very few looks at goal. A near foot-perfect display from the Croatian.

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - 8

Imposing centre-half was dominant for large spells of the game, winning his aerial duals and making crucial interventions when required.

CARL STARFELT - 8

The Swede received plenty of criticism during the first half of the season but has improved and forming a solid partnership with CCV. Defended well on left-hand side, especially in second half up against Fashion Sakala.

GREG TAYLOR - 8

Managed to pin Amad Diallo back inside his own half for much of the first half and quick thinking led to Celtic’s third goal. Strong showing.

CALLUM McGREGOR - 8

Back in the side and sporting a protective mask, the Hoops skipper put in a tireless shift in the middle of the park. Nothing got past him. Only minor blip was booking was challenge on Scott Arfield.

REO HATATE - 10

What a find he has been for Ange Postecoglou. A sensational derby debut for the Japanese midfielder. Opened the scoring with a shot from the left-hand side of box before curling in second and providing pint-point delivery for Abada’s third. Involved in everything.

Celtic's Reo Hatate celebrates making it 1-0 over Rangers at Celtic Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

MATT O’RILEY - 8

Another who has settled into life at Parkhead well. Corner kick led to Hatate’s opener and was always looking to get on the ball. Movement around the park was first class.

LIEL ABADA - 9

Israeli gave Borna Barisic a torrid time from the outset. Created huge chance for Giakoumakis and assisted Hatate’s second goal with precision pass before turning home third goal with brilliant driving run to back post.

FELIPE JOTA - 8

Operating on the left channel and pounced on a Rangers mistake to force Allan McGregor into a first-half save. Energetic and always looking to make things happen.

GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS - 7

Celtic's Giorgios Giakoumakis outjumps Calvin Bassey of Rangers in the box. (Picture: John Devlin)

Greek striker had a powerful header saved by McGregor and two first-time shots denied. Geed up the Celtic fans and put in a hard-working shift before being replaced.

SUBS

JAMES FORREST - 4

Benched after starting Saturday’s game but provided fresh legs for the tiring Abada

DAIZEN MAEDA - 4

Must’ve felt jet-lagged after his mammoth journey back from international duty with Japan and striker took the place of Giakoumakis

JAMES McCARTHY - 3

Introduced for the last 20 minutes as Hatate tired and helped shore things up in middle of the park

ISMAILA SORO - 1

Looked to be heading for a January exit. Brought on to tick down the clock in the closing minutes.

BEN DOAK - 1

A moment the 16-year-old will never forget as he replaced Jota at the death and managed to find his way into referee’s notebook