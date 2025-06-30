Celtic are thought to be in the market for a striker this summer

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist has claimed that Brendan Rodgers would be able to get the best out of Dominic Calvert-Lewin if he was to make the move to Glasgow this summer.

Calvert-Lewin’s contract at Everton is set to expire and the former Sheffiled United frontman has already confirmed his intentions to seek a new challenge away from Merseyside after a nine-year-association with the club.

He posted on Instagram: "After nine remarkable years I've made the incredibly difficult decision - together with my family - to begin a new chapter in my career.

"This isn't something I chose lightly. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It's the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man.

"I want to express my gratitude to all the managers and coaches I've worked with over the years and to my team-mates who have become life-long friends."

Ally McCoist has admitted Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a fan favourite at Celtic if he was to complete a move to Parkhead.

When discussing Calvert-Lewin’s next move on talkSPORT , he explained: "I tell you right now, it's fitness - it's fitness for me. You get him on the pitch and he would absolutely do well for Celtic, there is no doubt about it. Pacy, good in the air, score you goals - just a question mark over fitness, that's all I've got."

Host Jeff Stelling added: "I think it's an absolute no-brainer. No-brainer. They are getting him on a free transfer, OK the wages will be big, but we know he can play.And I think it's a good move for him. He will score goals there, regain his confidence, play European football - and I am not being disrespectful to Celtic because it's a massive club - but in a couple of years time, get back in the Premier League."

McCoist rounded off the discussion with a tongue-in-cheek caveat: "I just want to see him fit, and I just want to see him play, not too well if he goes to Celtic I may add."

Should Celtic make the move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

Celtic are in the market for a centre forward after the sale of Kyogo Furuhashi in January. As it stands, Adam Idah and young forward Jonny Kenny are the only natural options, although Daizen Maeda has proven he can thrive in that position despite mainly being seen as a winger.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin boasts a record of 71 goals in 213 games for Everton and has also managed four in 11 games at international level.

The Sheffield-born striker enjoyed his most productive period between 2019 and 2021 when working closely under Carlo Ancelotti, scoring a combined 29 top-flight goals for Everton in that period. However, he’s since had various battles with injuries, meaning he’s only found the net 15 times in the last four league seasons.

Calvert-Lewin was restricted to just 26 appearances in the league last season and struggled to get on the pitch from January onwards due to injury.

Based on estimates from EvertonNews, Calvert-Lewin was earning around £100,000 per week during his final season at Goodison Park which suggests he’d likely be well out of Celtic’s budget unless he was to take a fairly significant drop in wages.