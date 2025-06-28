Celtic and Rangers are expected to once again fight for silverware, but who does AI see coming out on top?

With just over a month to go until the start of the Scottish Premiership season, many clubs, including Celtic and Rangers are working frantically to try and improve their teams ahead of the new campaign.

Celtic are the defending champions. They won the league with an insurmountable 92 points last term and breezed to the title with a 17 point gap on rivals Rangers. They’ve strengthened again by bringing local hero Kieran Tierney back to the club on a free transfer while it appears almost inevitable that more names will follow as the Hoops prepare for try and launch a fifth successive title defence.

Hoping to change the narrative, however, will be Rangers, under the guidance of new owners in the San Francisco 49ers and equally a fresh face in the dugout as Russell Martin arrives just six months after being sacked from Premier League side Southampton.

The Light Blues endured a season to forget last time out but did experience some joy on derby day with two victories and a draw from their three previous meetings with Celtic to prove they are still capable of mixing it with the very best when in full flow.

It promises to be a captivating title race once again in the Scottish Premiership, but will Celtic retain their crown or can Rangers knock them off their perch?We asked AI’s Grok tool for its verdict - and this was its intriguing response.

AI predicts the 2025/26 Premiership table

12th: Livingston: David Martindale’s men are predicted to finish bottom of the pile after returning to the top-flight via the play-offs.

Grok’s reasoning: Most likely to finish bottom and face relegation. Recent struggles and fan pessimism on X point to a difficult campaign.

11th: Dundee: The Dark Blues suffered from second season syndrome last term and are expected to continue on a similar trajectory down the table next term.

Grok’s reasoning: Predicted to flirt with relegation, as seen in multiple X posts and web sources, due to weaker squad depth.

10th: Kilmarnock: Dropping down one place is expected to be Kilmarnock in a difficult season without manager Derek McInnes, who swapped Rugby Park for Tynecastle.

Grok’s reasoning: Could face a tough season, with some sources placing them lower due to inconsistent form.

9th: Falkirk: A steady showing by Championship winners Falkirk, who are expected to stage an upset or two in the top-flight.

Grok’s reasoning: Another promoted team, predicted to avoid relegation but struggle against established sides. Optimism exists among fans on X.

8th: Motherwell: Jens Berthel Askou is expected to have a steady first season in the dugout.

Grok’s reasoning: Likely to hover around mid-to-lower table, with some X posts suggesting a solid but unspectacular season.

7th: St Mirren: Another steady season for the Saints, dropping down just one place from last term when they finished in sixth.

Grok’s reasoning: Expected to maintain a mid-table position, consistent with recent seasons and fan predictions.

6th: Dundee United: Jim Goodwin did exceptionally well at Tannadice last season and is expected to consolidate the The Terrors as a top half outfit

Grok’s reasoning: As a newly promoted side, they’re predicted to stabilize in mid-table, with some sources optimistic about their potential.

5th: Aberdeen: Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen have the prospect of Europe to look forward to next term. They started last year in incredible fashion in the league before a huge dip during the winter months.

Grok’s reasoning: Likely to finish mid-table but could challenge for top four with a good season. Fan predictions vary, but their solid infrastructure keeps them competitive.

4th: Hibs: One of the most in-form teams in the second half of the season after a calamitous start.

Grok’s reasoning: Form during the vast majority of last season and planned investment in the squad suggest a top-four push, as predicted by several X users.

3rd: Hearts: After a subdued season and a disastrous start, Edinburgh side Hearts are redicted to be the best team below the Old Firm.

Grok’s reasoning: A strong contender for third, with consistent top-four finishes in previous seasons and fan optimism on X. Their past European experience could boost performance.

2nd: Rangers: A fifth consecutive season for Rangers is thought to be in the pipeline unless there’s plenty of improvements on the transfer front.

Grok’s reasoning: Expected to challenge closely but fall short. Recent form suggests improvement, and some X users predict them winning, but Celtic’s edge in squad depth may prevail.

1st: Celtic: A fifth title in a row for the Hoops, who have dominated the division for most of the last 15 years.

Grok’s reasoning: Likely to retain the title. Their financial muscle, consistent recruitment, and recent dominance (four consecutive titles) make them favorites. Many sources, including Reddit and X posts, predict Celtic finishing first.