Kieran Tierney was nowhere to been seen when Arsenal took on Nottingham Forest in the first Gameweek of the Premier League season.

A new twist in the ongoing tale of Kieran Tierney's future at Arsenal has emerged today as Newcastle United look to bring the former Celtic full-back to St James' Park on a loan deal.

The defender's future has been one of this summer's major talking points with a return to Celtic one of the three most apparent destinations for the 26-year-old, with Real Sociedad joining the Bhoys and the Magpies in registering interest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During pre-season, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had confirmed that Tierney was categorically 'in our plans' for the upcoming Premier League campaign. However, the Spaniard appeared to U-turn on that promise by leaving Tierney out of the Gunners' 20-man squad for last weekend's Nottingham Forest clash despite being fully fit.

That decision has made an Emirates Stadium exit seem all but guaranteed for Tierney this summer and The Telegraph reports that the surprise exclusion has caused Newcastle United to step up their transfer offer, now leaning towards a one-year loan deal with an obligation to buy next summer.

Despite the interest from Tyneside, Celtic aren't out of the transfer race and could challenge Newcastle United over their own similar loan deal for Tierney.

Arsenal will, of course, be wary of strengthening a fellow Premier League top-four team, who proved their prowess once again last weekend with a 5-1 thumping of Aston Villa.

Kieran Tierney is an option for Celtic and Newcastle United (Image: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

GiveMeSport quote transfer specialist Rudy Galetti who has said that Tierney remains the 'hottest' name for Celtic at the moment. Galetti said: "In this moment, Kieran Tierney is the hottest name for Celtic.

"Brendan Rodgers, in his statement, wants to dampen spirits over whether his return to Scotland is possible. But the Arsenal player is, for sure, one of the most appreciated players by Celtic.

"Arsenal have asked for around £25 million or £30 million to let him go permanently, but a transfer on loan is also considered an option."