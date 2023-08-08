The Spanish side have apparently been ‘monitoring him all summer’ with the new English Premier League season set to kick off this weekend.

Kieran Tierney has been the subject of much transfer speculation this summer with Celtic and Newcastle United both thought to hold an interest in the Arsenal defender (Pic: Getty)

The future of Scotland international Kieran Tierney continues to be one of the biggest ongoing transfer news stories this summer with the former Celtic man’s future at Arsenal in doubt.

Reports have varied over the past few weeks with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta seemingly indicating that the 26-year old was part of his plans for the season ahead. However, the full back was behind Ukrainian teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko in his favoured left wing back position last season while new signing Jurrien Timber, a right sided defender, started there in last weekend’s Community Shield final against Manchester City.

Celtic have been heavily linked with a move to bring their youth academy graduate back to Parkhead for the past few months while Newcastle United are also thought to hold an interest. Now, reports are emerging suggesting that a third club have been ‘monitoring him all summer’ and could be about to make their move.

Per a report from The Scottish Sun, La Liga side Real Sociedad have made an enquiry to Arsenal about Tierney. Sociedad finished fourth in La Liga last season and could recruit Tierney to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in10 years.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Isle of Man born defender, especially with the new English Premier League season due to kick off this weekend. Arsenal, who finished as runners-up last season behind Manchester City, begin their 2023/24 campaign at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.