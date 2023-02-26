Celtic and Rangers have been in Viaplay Cup final action this afternoon

Celtic and Rangers fans have descended on Hampden Park this weekend for the Viaplay Cup final. The Hoops have won the competition for the second year in a row after their 2-1 win over their Glasgow rivals.

Ange Postecoglu’s side, who are currently nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, took the lead in the first-half through Kyogo Furuhashi. The Japan international then made it 2-0 after the interval.

Rangers pulled a goal back through Alfredo Morelos but weren’t able to find an equaliser. Here is a look at 10 fan pictures from both sides during the match...

