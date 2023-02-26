Register
Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park: 10 fan pictures from the Viaplay Cup final - gallery

Celtic and Rangers have been in Viaplay Cup final action this afternoon

By Harry Mail
3 minutes ago

Celtic and Rangers fans have descended on Hampden Park this weekend for the Viaplay Cup final. The Hoops have won the competition for the second year in a row after their 2-1 win over their Glasgow rivals.

Ange Postecoglu’s side, who are currently nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, took the lead in the first-half through Kyogo Furuhashi. The Japan international then made it 2-0 after the interval.

Rangers pulled a goal back through Alfredo Morelos but weren’t able to find an equaliser. Here is a look at 10 fan pictures from both sides during the match...

