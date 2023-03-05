A look at how Celtic and Rangers’ average home attendance in the Scottish Premiership compares to their league rivals

Celtic remain top of the Scottish Premiership after their 5-1 win away at St Mirren this weekend. The Hoops are eyeing their second league title in a row under Ange Postecoglou.

They are nine points above rivals Rangers and have lost just once all season in the league. The Gers, on the other hand, are in decent form themselves right now but their poor start to this campaign has come back to haunt them.

Both Celtic and Rangers are the best supported clubs in Scotland. Here is a look at how their average home attendances this term compare to the rest of the division...

1 . 12. Ross County 4,122 Photo Sales

2 . 11. Livingston 4,556 Photo Sales

3 . 10. St Johnstone 5,381 Photo Sales

4 . 9. Motherwell 5,776 Photo Sales