Rangers dealt transfer blow on American hotshot and Celtic ‘vulnerable’ to Qatari bid

Rangers transfer update as expected move for American star falls through at the last minute and McCann advisor muses on Qatari takeover at Hoops.

With tempers just about cooled from last weekend's Scottish League Cup final, Rangers and Celtic are back in action this weekend in the Scottish Premiership.

Michael Beale's men will be looking to bounce back from derby disappointment against Kilmarnock whilst Ange Postecoglou will oversee his in-form side's trip to St Mirren .

Here are the latest transfer news and rumours coming from Glasgow.

Rangers to miss out on much wanted American starlet

Rangers are set to miss out on securing the signature of American hotshot Francis Jacobs despite having the teenager already at Ibrox.

The midfielder became the youngest professional US soccer player in history when he signed with Orange County Soccer Club at 14 and it didn't take long for the Scottish side to scout him out.

As part of a partnership with the American side, Rangers agreed a deal in principle to sign the starlet when he turned 18 on March 14 this year. Jacobs had already been training at Ibrox and working with the academy teams.

However, Football Insider report that all of a sudden the move has fallen through with the player now returning to America without signing a deal.

Rangers were first interested in Jacobs when he was 15 but have had to wait to make anything permanent due to Brexit regulations .

Celtic ‘vulnerable’ to future Qatari takeover

The structure of ownership at Celtic leaves the club "vulnerable" to a Qatari takeover according to David Low.

Dermot Desmond, Owner of Celtic looks on from the stands prior to the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Rangers FC at on September 03, 2022.

The Hoops fan is Fergus McCann's former advisor and was key in the Canadian's purchase of the club in the 90s.

Low told The Herald that whilst Celtic is "corporately, very well run" by Dermot Desmond, the "hoary old subject" of who owns the club still exists.

He added: "Fergus committed to offering his half to the fans after five years to establish that balance but not enough fans bought shares to enable them to own half. Fans were all shared out.

"There was a smaller and smaller fan uptake with each successive issue and that allowed corporate interest to get higher and higher. Dermot Desmond emerged as Mr Big."

Low finished by adding that Desmond has such control that fans could wake up one morning and find he has sold his shares.